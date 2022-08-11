Police charge Sudbury motorist with stunt driving on Regent Street

Ontario Provincial Police say they have charged a 33-year-old Sudbury motorist with stunt driving following an incident on Regent Street on Aug. 10.

In a tweet, the OPP said they stopped a vehicle travelling 123/km in a 60 km/h zone on Regent in the early morning hours.

The suspect is now charged with stunt driving and speeding.

"The OPP reminds the public to slow down and drive safe," police said.