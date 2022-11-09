Police charge suspect with second-degree murder in fatal North York stabbing

Toronto police have charged a suspect after a man was fatally stabbed in North York last weekend.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West, shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6.

Police said they located a man with a stab wound at the scene. The victim was rushed to hospital with serious injuries where he was pronounced dead.

Further details about the incident have not been released. The homicide unit took over the investigation.

The victim has since been identified as Junior Douglas, 41, of Toronto.

On Nov. 8 police made an arrest in connection with the stabbing.

Toronto resident Ramin Khamis, 41 has been charged with second-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear at a Toronto courtroom on Nov. 9.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.