Police charge suspect with two murders at Sudbury hotel

Greater Sudbury Police have charged a 33-year-old suspect with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with a Dec. 20 incident at a local hotel.

Joel Roy has also been charged with attempted murder of an 18-year-old man. The man was present during the slayings, police said, but was not injured.

Roy has also been charged with drug trafficking because police said “it is believed that he was trafficking illicit drugs out of the hotel at the time of the incident.”

He was initially charged with several firearm offences immediately after the murders.

“Roy remains in custody with a court date of Dec. 28 in relation to the numerous firearms charges,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

“Through working in collaboration with the coroner’s office, the second deceased individual has been identified as a 38-year-old man from Greater Sudbury. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends.”

Officers were called to the Travelodge Hotel on the corner of Paris Street and Walford Road around 2 a.m. Dec. 20 after reports of gunshots.

Police found two male victims, ages 38 and 27, who had been shot. The 38-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 27-year-old died later in hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact police at 705- 675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.

“We would like to commend the efforts of all our personnel as this continues to be a complex investigation for very serious crimes,” the release said.

“Your tremendous efforts to identify and hold the offender accountable are appreciated and your hard work and dedication do not go unnoticed.”