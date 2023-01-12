Police charge teen in Hamilton hit-and-run that left 15-year-old boy dead

Hamilton police have laid charges against a 15-year-old boy in connection with a hit-and-run collision that left a classmate dead on Wednesday.

It happened at around 2:50 p.m. on Upper Paradise Road.

According to police, a dark-blue 2008, Dodge Caliber struck a 15-year-old pedestrian near the intersection at Kordun Street, just south of Stone Church Road.

“A 15-year-old male was driving the Dodge vehicle northbound at a high rate of speed in the middle turn lane on Upper Paradise Road when he struck the 15-year-old male as he attempted to cross over Upper Paradise Road,” Hamilton police said in a release Thursday. “The pedestrian became airborne and struck a northbound stopped vehicle.”

Police said the driver then fled the scene, continuing to enter oncoming traffic.

Bystanders rushed to help the teen who was struck until emergency responders arrived. The boy was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.

Police said they were able to quickly locate the vehicle and arrest the driver, who remains in custody.

They said Thursday that the 15-year-old has been charged with fail to remain causing death and dangerous driving causing death.

He cannot be named under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

SUPPORT STAFF ON-HAND AT SCHOOL

Both teens were students at a nearby high school, police confirmed Wednesday.

In a tweet, the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board said that support will be available to students and staff at St. Thomas More Catholic Secondary School todaythrough the school chaplaincy leader, Social Work Department and the board’s Compassionate Care Crisis Response Team.

Chair Patrick Daly said the board is “deeply saddened by the death of one of our students.”

Speaking with reports at an event Thursday morning, Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath called the incident “very disturbing.”

“I know Hamiltonians are quite concerned and upset as am I as the mayor, and I just want to extend my my deepest condolences as well as an open heart and hand to families who are grieving and kids who are having probably a very difficult time in our community,” Horwath said.

Premier Doug Ford\, speaking alongside Horwath, called the teen’s death “a tragedy” and added “my heart goes out to the family.”

Police are asking anyone with further information or dashcam video from the area to contact investigators.