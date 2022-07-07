Police charge teens in Forks stabbing
Editorial Producer
Dan Vadeboncoeur
Three teens face assault and weapons charges after a stabbing at The Forks last week.
Winnipeg Police say two men were stabbed during an altercation around 12:30 a.m. on June 29, 2022. The two victims were taken to hospital with stab wounds, while a third female victim was treated for minor injuries.
Investigators say they have charged two 15-year-old girls with possessing a concealed weapon in connection to the incident. One of them has also been charged with breaching a court order.
An 18-year-old man is facing two assault charges.
None of the charges against the teens have been proven in court.
All three were suspects were released on an undertaking. The victims are all recovering.
