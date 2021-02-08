Hamilton police have charged three people who allegedly took part in an anti-mask demonstration in front of Hamilton City Hall over the weekend.

The group “Hugs over Masks" staged a protest at city hall at around noon on Feb. 7 to speak out against COVID-19 safety measures enacted by the province due to the pandemic.

Hamilton police said the protesters entered the forecourt of City Hall, none of them wearing a face covering in contravention of COVID-19 safety measures.

Police and city bylaw officers attended the event and three people have now been charged, police said Monday.

Those charged include a 52-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man, all from Hamilton. Police have not named them.

The three are now facing a range of charges, including failing to comply with an order made during a declared emergency, trespassing and obstructing a peace officer.

“Hamilton Police are reminding the public that participation in such events could result in charges being laid pursuant to the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act,” police said in a news release.

The protest was held despite a stay-at-home order in place for the province and other restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19.