Police charge Toronto man with first-degree murder in Scarborough parking lot shooting

A suspect has been charged with first-degree murder following a shooting in a Scarborough underground parking garage.

Police were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Birchmount Road just before 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 30 for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. Despite life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has since been identified as 34-year-old Gars-Ara Kourjakian. He is the city’s 70th homicide victim of 2022.

Friends of the family told CTV News Toronto that Kourjakian’s daughter was present at the time of the shooting and that he was taking off her winter boots before he was shot.

On Friday, police announced that Devret Clarke, 37, of Toronto, has been charged with-first degree murder in connection with the shooting.

Clarke is scheduled to appear in court in a Toronto courtroom on Friday.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 416-808-7400 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.