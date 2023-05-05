Police charge two men in connection to Waterloo ATM theft

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) has laid charges against two men in connection to a recent theft from an ATM in Waterloo. The charges stem from a reported ATM theft at a shopping centre in Uptown Waterloo on Sunday, where the suspects broke into the ATM and stole a significant amount of cash.

Police identified and arrested two suspects on Thursday. Police say that they were also able to recover a large portion of the stolen money.

A 38-year-old Waterloo male and a 41-year-old male have been charged with theft over $5000. The 38-year old was also charged with possession of stolen property over $5000.