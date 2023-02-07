Police charge two men in connection with armed carjacking of ‘luxury vehicle’ in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police charged a 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old man in connection with an armed carjacking of a “luxury vehicle” in Mississauga Monday night.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., the victim was driving in his unidentified high-end vehicle, towards a “pre-arranged business meeting” in the area of Hurontario Street and Square One Drive.

Police say three suspects approached the vehicle while the victim was inside. Following a brief conversation, officers say the suspects allegedly demanded the victim’s vehicle at gunpoint.

The victim complied, got out of the vehicle, and the three suspects drove away. Police say the victim did not sustain any physical injuries.

Police say they immediately found the vehicle near Finch Avenue and Highway 400 in Toronto, following an investigation.

With help from the Ontario Provincial Police, York Regional Police, and the Toronto Police Service, the vehicle was stopped, and they arrested two of the three suspects. A third suspect is still at large.

Peel police say they recovered various firearms, including two that were loaded, and a 9mm firearm with an extended magazine. Police say they discovered another extended magazine containing 30 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Emmanuel Ezbon, 19, and Demouy Blair, 21, are facing numerous charges, including but not limited to robbery with a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and disguise with intent.

Officers say Ezbon was bound by a probation order, which prohibited him from possessing weapons.

Both Ezbon and Blair appeared in court in Brampton.

Anyone with information surrounding the incident, or details of the third suspect, can call investigators from the Central Robbery Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3410. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.

Thank you to investigators who removed 2 firearms from our streets along w several accused parties, one of whom’s alleged to have ignored court imposed conditions prohibiting firearm possession. Carjackings are a priority. We’re committed to holding accountable those responsible. https://t.co/WiihbN5dkj pic.twitter.com/hPBKrABJWK