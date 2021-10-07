Police charge two men in connection with break-ins at Halifax restaurant, liquor store
Police in Halifax have charged two men in connection with two separate break and enters that occurred this week.
Halifax Regional Police says at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 5, officers responded to a break and enter in progress at Antojo Tacos and Tequila, located at 1667 Argyle St.
According to police, the male suspect smashed the glass on a door, entered the restaurant and was taking bottles of alcohol when police arrived. The officers arrested the man without incident.
A 58-year-old man is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date to face charges of break and enter, theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and property damage.
At approximately 1:45 a.m. on Oct. 6, officers responded to a break and enter in progress at the NSLC located at 279 Herring Cove Rd.
Police say a man smashed a window to gain access to the store and was inside when police arrived. The officers arrested the man without incident.
A 43-year-old man is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date to face charges of break and enter, possession of housebreaking tools and property damage.