Police charge two Sudburians with stunt driving on Hwy. 69

An 18-year-old driver from Sudbury is in hot water after the Ontario Provincial Police made a traffic stop this week on Highway 69.

“An 18-year-old from Sudbury was traveling 189 km/hr in a 90 km/h zone,” police said.

“The driver received a 30-day driver’s licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.”

In a separate incident, Nipissing West OPP stopped another vehicle on Highway 69 that was travelling 158 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

The driver, 45, received a 30-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.