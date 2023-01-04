Police chase, arrest 2 youths connected to vape store robbery
Dash camera footage posted to social media showed a dramatic police chase Tuesday night near West Edmonton Mall.
The Edmonton Police Service says around 8 p.m. on Monday, two youths robbed a vape shop near 127 Avenue and 50 Street.
Police say both boys were armed and held two store employees at knifepoint, injuring one.
"The two males reportedly stole money and vape product and fled the store," said Cheryl Voordenhout, EPS spokesperson, in a statement.
Investigators were able to identify the pair, with tactical section officers arresting them after a chase on foot in west Edmonton the next day.
"Both weapons were recovered from the suspects at the time of arrest," Voordenhout added.
The two youths, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, each face charges of robbery, disguise with intent and other weapons offences.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Susan Amerongen
-
Dartmouth elementary school placed on hold and secure as police investigate robbery in areaAn elementary school in Dartmouth, N.S., has been placed on hold and secure as police investigate a robbery in the area.
-
Nature brings joy to Orillia seniors' homes with help from local womanAn Orillia woman is bringing nature and smiles to retirement and nursing homes across the city.
-
These are the Toronto-area houses that sold for the most in 2022In Toronto, a handful of exclusive houses hit the market every year, shocking the city with their staggering price tags. The houses sold in 2022 – and their price tags – were no exception.
-
Judge weighs destruction of Fairy Creek protester’s camping gear in sentencing decisionA University of Victoria instructor has been sentenced to 70 hours of community service for his role in protesting old-growth logging in the Fairy Creek watershed on southwestern Vancouver Island.
-
'A vile act': Families react to extensive cemetery vandalismJoe Silvestrin can hardly contain his disgust as he looks at the toppled tombstone of his mother and father. Silvestrin joins a steady stream of family members coming to Mitchell, Ont. on Thursday to see if their loved ones tombstone was destroyed during an act of vandalism at the St Vincent de Paul Cemetery on Tuesday night.
-
Halifax police seek suspects who tried to rob woman on Macdonald BridgeHalifax Regional Police is looking for three suspects who tried to rob a woman on the Macdonald Bridge early Wednesday morning.
-
B.C. health care: PharmaCare expands drug coverage for diabetes, heart failureExpanded coverage is now available to British Columbians being treated for Type 2 diabetes, heart failure and blood clots, the provincial Health Ministry says.
-
Ottawa's House of Cheese closes after nearly 50 yearsThe House of Cheese in the ByWard Market Square sits empty on Thursday, and a 'For Lease' sign hangs on the store front.
-
N.S. committee recommends increasing minimum wage to $15 sooner than plannedA new report from Nova Scotia's Minimum Wage Review Committee is recommending the province raise its minimum wage to $15 sooner than planned.