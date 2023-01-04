Police chase, arrest 2 youths connected to vape store robbery

Dash camera footage posted to social media showed a dramatic police chase Tuesday night near West Edmonton Mall.

The Edmonton Police Service says around 8 p.m. on Monday, two youths robbed a vape shop near 127 Avenue and 50 Street.

Police say both boys were armed and held two store employees at knifepoint, injuring one.

"The two males reportedly stole money and vape product and fled the store," said Cheryl Voordenhout, EPS spokesperson, in a statement.

Investigators were able to identify the pair, with tactical section officers arresting them after a chase on foot in west Edmonton the next day.

"Both weapons were recovered from the suspects at the time of arrest," Voordenhout added.

The two youths, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, each face charges of robbery, disguise with intent and other weapons offences.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Susan Amerongen