Police chase down alleged motorcycle thief in Waterloo

It took a foot chase, but officers were able to catch a man who is alleged to have stolen a motorcycle.

In a news release, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) reports officers on patrol in the area of Erb St. and University Ave. around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, spotted a man operating a stolen motorcycle.

According to police, the man abandoned the motorcycle and ran away, but was caught and arrested.

A 33-year-old Waterloo man has been charged with possession of stolen goods over $5,000, possession of stolen goods under $5,000, dangerous driving, flight from a peace officer, and failing to comply with a release order.