Police chase of SUV on Edmonton’s northside ends in arrest, charges
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Craig Ellingson
Edmonton police arrested and charged a man with numerous criminal offences following a vehicle chase Wednesday night on the city's north side.
Police say officers attempted to pull over an SUV speeding and weaving erratically in the area of 113A Street and 137 Avenue just after 10 p.m.
The driver allegedly refused to stop for police and kept driving erratically, colliding with and damaging three vehicles before the SUV became immobilized near 150 Avenue and 83 Street.
Officers arrested the 59-year-old man driving the SUV. He was taken to hospital for an unrelated medical condition.
