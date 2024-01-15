Police chase, shooting, bear spray incident keep police busy over weekend

The Winnipeg Police Service dealt with a number of incidents over the weekend - a shooting outside of a business, an erratic driver and a bear spray incident on a transit bus.

According to police, the shooting took place on Sunday at approximately 1:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Archibald Street. Police said a man who was removed from an establishment earlier in the evening drove by in a vehicle and shot the front entrance before fleeing the scene. People were still in the building, but nobody was injured.

Police investigated and identified the suspect, and found he was at another establishment in the 500 block of St. Mary’s Road, where he was arrested. A search warrant was executed on his vehicle and a Glock handgun was found.

A 33-year-old man from Winnipeg was charged with multiple firearms-related charges, including possession of a weapon and discharging a weapon with intent. He was treated at a hospital for minor injuries that happened before he was arrested and detained in custody.

ERRATIC DRIVER

On Saturday, police responded to a report of an erratic driver that led officers on a chase through multiple neighbourhoods.

Officers were called to the first 100 block of Boulder Bay for the report. When they arrived, the driver fled from police, hitting a parked car. During the pursuit, officers said the vehicle was being driven dangerously, including driving into oncoming traffic, and hitting a stopped vehicle.

Air1 was called in to assist officers. Multiple stop sticks were used to disable and slow down the vehicle, which eventually stopped in the 300 block of McMillan Avenue. The driver was arrested following a brief foot chase.

Police said the chase lasted approximately 30 minutes and spanned through Windsor Park, downtown and the River/Osborne neighbourhoods. A 31-year-old man from Whitedog, Ont. is facing charges of flight from police, resisting a peace officer, impaired operation of a conveyance, dangerous operation of a conveyance and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

He was released on an appearance notice.

BEAR SPRAY ON BUS

Police also responded Saturday to an assault on a transit bus.

Investigators said at approximately 5:30 p.m., a man assaulted another passenger on the bus with bear spray, prompting an evacuation. Police arrested the suspect, who was still on the bus and allegedly in possession of bear spray.

Police added the victim fled the scene and hadn't been identified, and no other passengers were injured.

A 45-year-old man has been charged with possession of a weapon and mischief under $5,000.