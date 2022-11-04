Police chase vehicle through various N.B. communities before arresting suspect
A man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle and fleeing from police in Fredericton, Minto and Salisbury, N.B., according to the RCMP.
On Wednesday around 8 a.m., the Fredericton Police Force told local RCMP that a vehicle stolen in Fredericton had been seen in the Minto area.
Fredericton police officers tried arresting the suspect in Minto, but the RCMP says he fled from police in the stolen vehicle.
The RCMP found the vehicle driving southbound on Route 10 before it turned east on Highway 2.
Police say the driver did not stop for officers who had their lights and sirens on, several times.
A little while later, police tossed a spike strip and stopped the vehicle near Salisbury.
Police say the driver, a 38-year-old man from Fredericton, was arrested at the scene.
On Thursday, Daniel Andrew Murphy appeared in Fredericton provincial court by video link and was charged with robbery, dangerous operation of a vehicle, flight from police and resisting arrest.
The accused remains in custody and is due in court Monday for a bail hearing.
The RCMP says its investigation is ongoing.
