Police checking if gun found by child at B.C. elementary school has ties to ongoing investigation

Police say they're investigating after a child found a gun on the grounds of a Surrey, B.C., elementary school.

The student found the firearm at Bothwell Elementary School in the city's Fraser Heights neighbourhood Thursday, the RCMP said in a news release.

Officers did not say what kind of firearm it was, or whether it was loaded at the time.

Following its discovery, all students were brought inside the building, and police were called to the scene to collect the weapon and investigate.

The RCMP said analysis is being conducted to determine whether the gun is tied to any ongoing investigations. Mounties are working with the Surrey School District and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

No further information was provided in what Const. Sarbjit Sanga called a "concerning" case.

"It shows the blatant disregard for the safety of others, from whoever disposed of this firearm," Sanga said in a news release.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

The gun was found two days after a shooting in the same neighbourhood, which resulted in the death of a man and the serious injury of a woman.

Police have said that shooting was connected to the ongoing gang conflict in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, but have not made many details public, including the identities of the victims.

Officers said Friday they know the two recent incidents have caused concern, and that police as a result will be conducting school and community outreach to provide support and information to parents, students and other residents.

The RCMP did not provide an update on either case in Friday's statement, and IHIT said only that it is in "close contact" with Mounties as they investigate the discovery at Bothwell Elementary.