Police Chief Bryan Larkin's message about gun violence in Waterloo Region

Bryan Larkin, the Chief of Police for the Waterloo Regional Police Service, posted a message Saturday night about the recent gun violence in our area. It was published on the police service's website just hours after reported shootings in Kitchener and Waterloo.

This is what he wrote, in its entirety:

Dear Residents of Waterloo Region,

Over the past few weeks, we have witnessed the increasing impacts of violent crime throughout our community.

Since the end of July 2021, Waterloo Regional Police have responded to six shootings throughout the Region – including the most recent multiple shooting that occurred on August 14, 2021, in the areas of Avalon Place, Kitchener and Bridgeport Road East, near Highway 85 in Waterloo.

Members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) have also responded to several violent crimes involving weapons during that same time. Year to date, we are actively investigating 12 shootings where five persons were injured (three solved). Several of these investigations are multi-jurisdictional with elements of organized crime and street gang involvement.

In 2020, Waterloo Region’s violent crime rate rose by 3% and is now the second highest of the 12 largest municipal police services in the province of Ontario.

These crimes have a significant impact on public safety and the wellness of everyone in Waterloo Region. Recognizing the impact on neighbourhood safety and wellness, our Community Engagement and Wellbeing Unit partners with local neighbourhood associations, stakeholders and citizens to work towards building safer communities as well as ensuring long-term strategies for prevention.

These major crimes have also resulted in significant demand on police resources across our Service, as we do everything we possibly can to investigate each incident thoroughly while ensuring those responsible are brought to justice.

While this violence is disheartening and troubling, I can assure every resident of Waterloo Region - as your Chief of Police - that the members of WRPS are dedicated and working diligently – 24/7/365 - to provide professional police services that will contribute to the enhancement of the overall wellbeing of our community.

I will continue to advocate with the Police Services Board, and all levels of government for continued investment in policing as well as upstream resources that will aid WRPS in keeping Waterloo Region the thriving and vibrant community that we have all come to know and love.

To those who continue to act recklessly and commit violent crimes in our region, our message is simple: we will continue to investigate and deploy resources to target organized crime and street gangs that will lead to the significant disruption of criminal activity while we work non-stop to reduce and prevent violence in the region.

Community safety is a shared partnership – and we thank our partners, stakeholders, neighbourhoods and all citizens who continue to make a difference every day.

Special thanks to all WRPS members, who despite the heavy demand on resources, serve with pride and integrity – we are grateful for your selfless community leadership.

Anyone with any information about recent events throughout the region is encouraged to contact WRPS or Crime Stoppers.

Yours truly,

Bryan M. Larkin

Chief of Police