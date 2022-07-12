Police chief to address 'not new' comments about serious crime in Winnipeg

Winnipeg's police chief will be addressing comments he made last week that crime levels in the city are not new.

"This is not new, none of this new. But it became a very, more of a priority for the media this week," said Chief Danny Smyth on Friday when asked if there has been an overreaction to recent reporting about attacks at The Forks.

"All stabbings and all homicides concern me and it doesn't matter where it happens in the city. I know that The Forks is a special place for most in the city, but it is no less significant or more significant than the stabbing that occurred downtown or a stabbing that occurred at another part of the city," he went on to say.

Following the release of the Annual Report, Smyth will address the media about his comments on Wednesday.

Moe Sabourin, the Winnipeg Police Association (WPA) president, said on Monday in a release that the WPA and its members have "serious concerns" about Smyth's ability to lead.

"Describing the recent surge of violent crimes against innocent Winnipeggers as 'normal' brings these concerns to a heightened new level," he said in a release.

"Implying that these incidents are somehow just a routine part of life in a community is to otherwise give up," he added, "The reality is there are practical and tangible measures Chief Smyth can immediately take to help get this problem under control. An increase in resources to general foot patrols is an obvious first step."

He said the chief's comments were "utterly inexcusable."

Premier Heather Stefanson also weighed in on his comments on Tuesday, saying on Twitter, "Very concerned with the comment from Winnipeg Police Chief on recent crime events in Winnipeg."

In a statement sent Tuesday afternoon, Stefanson said she spoke with Sabourin to offer provincial government support to officers.

“We both agreed the incidents cannot be the new normal in Winnipeg,” Stefanson said.

“Upon my return to Winnipeg, following the Council of Federation meeting, I look forward to a further discussion with the WPA and its members to identify concrete solutions to ensure our law enforcement has the resources they need to stop violent criminals.”

CTV News will be following the news conference on Wednesday and will provide more details.