Police, City of Waterloo tight-lipped on St. Patrick’s Day plans

With just over a week to go until St. Patrick’s Day, police and the City of Waterloo tell CTV News they have a plan in place – but it appears they’re keeping it to themselves.

Last year, the city installed fencing along Ezra Avenue – the home of large St. Patrick Day street parties for the past decade – so party-goers took a short trip across King Street to Marshall Street, and thousands turned out.

As the day progressed and crowd grew, police were forced to close other streets in the area.

While it’s hard to say if the move from Ezra Avenue to Marshall Street was a success, or made the situation any safer, it was clear drivers in the area were not impressed.

"I think this is disgusting," one driver told CTV News last year. "People are in their cars, they've got appointments. All the kids are all over the road, and they're charging for the drinks. They knew this was going to happen. Get them the hell out of the way so we can get through."

On Wednesday, both the city and police responded to CTV News’ request for comment, saying they have a plan in place, but declined to give any details on that plan or provide interviews.

Last year, the city put up the fences up on Ezra Avenue a few days in advance, so CTV News will be watching to see if they do the same this year.

STUDENTS PLAN TO PARTY

The message from students is clear this year – March 17 will be party time.

“I still think it’s going to be big, lots of partying. I’m really excited for it honestly,” one student said.

Students told CTV News, if a street does get shut down it will do little to deter their St. Patrick’s Day spirit.

“I don’t think it’s really going to matter. Anyone who wants to party will party regardless, it will just change where it happens,” said another student.