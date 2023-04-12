Police close area of Southgate mall after 'targeted' incident, 1 taken to hospital

Officers converged on a shopping mall in south Edmonton Wednesday afternoon where a teenager was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said they were called for a "disturbance involving several individuals" near the food court.

It happened at Southgate Centre on 111 Street and 51 Avenue at 3:40 p.m.

One teenage male was taken to hospital with serious, but not-life-threatening injuries.

"One suspect is in custody, and police are currently attempting to identify additional suspects still at large," Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Scott Pattison said.

"Investigators believe this incident was targeted and not random in nature."

Neither police nor Alberta Health Services would say what caused the injuries to the teenager.

Part of the mall was closed as officers and security surrounded a large tent in a hallway.

Pattison asked anyone with information to call police.