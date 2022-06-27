Fire in Cambridge prompts road closure
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Alison Sandstrom
A section of Boxwood Drive in Cambridge was closed Monday evening as crews responded to a fire at an industrial property.
As of 7:30 p.m., the Cambridge Fire Department said the fire was under control, but still active.
In a tweet posted at 6:27 p.m. police said Boxwood Drive was closed between Vondrau Drive and Maple Grove Drive.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.
As of 8 p.m., the road was still closed and no other details had been released.
ROAD CLOSURE:
Boxwood Drive is closed between Vondrau and Maple Grove Road in Cambridge. Please avoid the area and find an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/Rpor658ioP
-
Coun. Janz facing complaint over retweet calling police officer a 'pig'An Edmonton city councillor on Monday both apologized for a social media post he shared and called an attempt to have him sanctioned for it a "smear job."
-
New funding helping expand patient input for health research and the health-care systemNew funding in the province is making sure Manitobans have input about health research and the health-care system.
-
Sudbury welcomes accessible community gardenSudbury Shared Harvest helped open a new accessible community garden at Ryan Heights Playground in the city.
-
NDP pushes for more consultation before any Alberta insulin pump program changesAlberta's Official Opposition wants the province to conduct more public consultation sessions with Insulin Pump Therapy Program (IPTP) users before any further changes are announced.
-
Speed cushions aim to accelerate safety on Barrie streetsBarrie officials are hoping the new pair of speed cushions on Montserrand Street will provide a big safety boost in the neighbourhood.
-
Police investigating after death threats made towards two religious groups in video shot in Yonge-Dundas squareToronto police’s hate crime unit is investigating after an individual allegedly called for the death of members of two religious groups in a video posted on social media.
-
WestJet passengers question baggage issue that left them stranded at Halifax StanfieldAfter a week in Florida with her folks, Jillian and Justin Bean should be fairly well-rested, but that's not quite the case thanks to an unusual experience at the Halifax International Airport when they touched down Sunday night.
-
Strong winds, high water levels lead to flooding along western shores of Lake WinnipegPeople living in and around Gimli, Man. are cleaning up after high lake levels and heavy winds caused flooding along the western shores of Lake Winnipeg.
-
SIU clears LPS officer in shooting death of London man last OctoberThe Special Investigations Unit has found that a London police officer did not commit a criminal offence in the shooting death of tennis coach Justin Bourassa last October.