Fourteen people found inside one Toronto condo unit are under investigation after bottles were hurled off a balcony onto the street from at least 30 floors above, police said.

Authorities responded to a highrise in the York Street and Lake Shore Boulevard area just after 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said bottles being thrown off a balcony in an apartment building posed "significant danger to pedestrians underneath" and immediately closed York Street in both directions. (how about: When police arrived, they witnessed bottles being thrown off a balcony and immediately closed York Street in both directions due to "significant danger to pedestrians underneath."

Officers have since entered the unit and found 14 people inside.

Police said those people will be investigated over the thrown bottles, as well as lockdown violations. Toronto is currently under a stay-at-home order that would prohibit people from gathering indoors with people not from their own household.

York Street has since reopened to pedestrian traffic but remains closed to vehicles until police photographs have been taken.

There were no reports of injuries.