Police close Hunt Club Road after two men shot
Two men are in hospital and a stretch of Hunt Club Road is closed after a shooting Tuesday morning.
The call came in at 5:15 a.m. for the shooting near the intersection of Hunt Club and Paul Benoit Driveway. Police say two men were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are searching for a blue Honda Civic seen fleeing the scene westbound.
Hunt Club Road is closed from Paul Benoit to Paul Anka Drive, about a 1.3-kilometre stretch.
OC Transpo detours are in place between Riverside and Uplands.
**Shooting**(5:15am)
- Hunt Club Rd/Paul Benoit Driveway
- 2 males transported to hospital/non-threatening injuries
- Suspect vehicle a blue Honda Civic seen fleeing w/b on HC
-Witnesses call (613) 236-1222 extension or https://t.co/5jqq4DUDAQ
No further information at this time