Police close McGillivray after fatal motorcycle crash

Winnipeg police have confirmed the death of a motorcycle rider after a crash on McGillivray Boulevard Friday night.

It happened around 8:18 p.m. according to a Winnipeg Police service Twitter post.

"Street closure due to Serious MVC," the post said. "McGillivray Boulevard Westbound from Pembina Highway to Beaumont – closed.

Beaumont Street was also closed from McGillivray to Riverwood Avenue.

Police said the closures lasted about three hours.

There's no word yet on the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. More to come.