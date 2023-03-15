Man found son shot 5 times, gave him CPR before his death near north Edmonton school

Warning: This story contains graphic details that may be disturbing to some readers.

An Edmonton father described a heartbreaking scene in north Edmonton Wednesday morning when he found his son in the street with gunshot wounds.

Ibrahim Sagaare said he gave him CPR while waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

"I heard shots, tat, tat, tat, tat. Seven times. I go up, my son…blood." He told reporters at the scene his son was shot five times.

Police were called to 72 Street north of 144 Avenue at 6:35 a.m.

Officers found the man dead in the street, which is next to Londonderry School.

Edmonton Police Service gave no information about his injuries but called the death "suspicious" and said an autopsy was being scheduled.

Sagaare said his son, 20-year-old Osama Ibrahim Sagaare, worked as an LRT security guard.

He had just asked his father for the keys to his car so he could retrieve his work jacket.

Sagaare said he didn't see the shooting but rushed to his son after hearing seven shots.

He said Osama was shot twice in the stomach, twice in the chest and once in the neck.

Sagaare said it took 30 minutes for an ambulance to arrive.

A spokesperson for Alberta Health Services said an ambulance was dispatched and arrived at the patient in 10 minutes and 26 seconds, including time spent staging while police secured the scene.

Sagaare said he had no idea why anyone would shoot his son.

"What I know is he was a good person, he's not involved in any crime," said Osman Sufi, a family friend who was translating for Sagaare.

Police asked anyone with dashcam footage or security video of the area from 6 to 6:30 a.m. to check it and call police if they see anything suspicious at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Alison MacKinnon