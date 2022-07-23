Police close section of Caroline Street North in Waterloo

Waterloo regional police have closed Caroline Street North between Albert Street and Dupont Street West.

In a tweet, police said hydro is also on scene.

Police said the road closure is expected to last for several hours.

Police told CTV News a female was taken to hospital.

Waterloo North Hydro was not reporting any outages in the area of the collision.

