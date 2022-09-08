Police close Wyandotte Street East for 'investigation'

Windsor Police have a section of Wyandotte Street closed between Rossini and Elrose.

Officers were called to the area at 9:48 a.m. Thursday.

Police won’t say what they are investigating “due to the intimate nature of the call”.

Officers say residents in the area can be assured that there is no threat to public safety.

Traffic is being rerouted onto Riverside Drive.

Due to a police investigation, East and Westbound traffic on Wyandotte St E from Rossini Blvd to Elrose Ave. will be closed for vehicles and pedestrians. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route.

More details to come.