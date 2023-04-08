Police, Coast Guard warn residents of icebreaking near Bruce Mines

The Canadian Coast Guard and OPP are warning residents off of Bruce Mines that icebreaking operations are scheduled to begin Saturday.

The coast guard advises the date is subject to change with no notice, depending on operational requirements and/or weather conditions.

The icebreaker will be sailing on Lake Huron in the North Channel.

“The purpose of these operations is to break up the ice to allow commercial vessels safe access to community ports,” officials said in a news release Thursday.

“At all levels, the Canadian Coast Guard and United States Coast Guard work closely together and have developed a longstanding partnership to provide icebreaking services in the Great Lakes.”

The Canadian Coast Guard advises all residents to stay off the ice during operations, with the shifting ice making dangerous conditions for anyone on it.

“Extreme caution must be exercised should anyone venture out onto the ice,” said police.

More information on the Canadian Coast Guard’s icebreaking operations can also be found on their YouTube channel.