Police collaborate with community partners to enforce safety in this Barrie neighbourhood

To foster a sense of security and well-being among residents in a Barrie neighbourhood where violence, bullying and vandalism have put many on edge, the Barrie Police Service teamed up with the Elizabeth Fry Society, Crime Stoppers of Simcoe-Dufferin-Muskoka, and Ward 5 Councillor and Deputy Mayor Robert Thomson, for a community walk.

The initiative aims to empower the residents of Letitia Heights, providing valuable insights on maintaining the safety of their community and homes.

"It's heartwarming just to see that the community members want exactly what we want...just a teamwork effort to make our community safer and better for the future," said Const. Keira Brooks of the Barrie Police Service.

Residents in the area voiced their concerns following a shooting in April on a catwalk down the street from Lampman Lane Community Centre.

"We're frustrated," said Catherine Cenkowski, a resident in the area. "We're frustrated with the crime we see, certain individuals in the neighbourhood and we just want to show our presence and show our love that we're coming together as a community."

Police have said the incident was isolated, and those involved have been arrested.

Residents also pointed to vandalism in the form of spray paint on public property in parks and bullying in schools.

Last month, Thomson called a meeting to discuss community safety and hear residents' concerns.

The Safety and Crime Prevention Walk is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Lampman Lane Community Centre.

Participants will learn practical crime prevention techniques associated with Crime Prevention through Environmental Design.

"We are about reporting information anonymously so that if there is a crime that is about to be committed or any knowledge of a crime that has been committed, they can contact us anonymously," said Angie Shiner of Crime Stopper Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka.

The event will conclude with a presentation from Crime Stoppers.

With files from CTV's Dana Roberts.