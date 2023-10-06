Police combing Petawawa as search continues for missing Pembroke woman

Ontario Provincial Police say residents of Petawawa will see an increased police presence Friday as officers continue an investigation into a missing Pembroke woman.

The woman, identified only as Brianna, was last seen in Petawawa on Aug. 17. Police opened a missing person case on Sept. 21, when family members reported the disappearance.

Brianna is 29, around 5-foot-8 and 120 lbs with shoulder-length hair, possibly dyed brown or red. She has several tattoos on her hands, arms and legs, including a breast cancer ribbon tattoo on her left shoulder and a Betty Boop tattoo on one of her calves.

Police are asking anyone who might have had contact with Brianna, or who knows where she is, to call the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP dedicated tip line at 1-844-677-5010.