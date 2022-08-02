Police, community agencies launch campaign to highlight services for sexual violence survivors in Waterloo region

Waterloo regional police has partnered with multiple community agencies to launch a campaign aimed at increasing awareness of programs and services for survivors of sexual assault.

In a media release, police said the goal of the ‘Help is Here’ campaign is to “wrap survivors in community care, while also educating the community on sexual violence and how to help prevent it.”

“Sexual assault can happen to anyone. We hope this campaign will raise awareness about what it is, how to report it, and how to find help,” Acting Police Chief John Goodman said in the release. “Together with our partners, we hope we can make a difference in the lives of those affected by sexual violence.”

Waterloo region police laid 277 charges related to sexual assault in 2021.

The Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region, Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Treatment Centre of Waterloo Region, Family and Children Services, and Victim Services of Waterloo Region are also partners on the campaign.

The public is invited to follow the campaign on social media using the #HelpisHereWR.

Click here for a list of resources for sexual assault survivors.