Missing Keswick senior found safe
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Police say a Keswick senior who went missing overnight on Friday has been found.
Investigators asked for the public's help locating the 78-year-old woman after she disappeared around 3 a.m. in the area of Lake Drive South and Miami Drive.
Police said she speaks Mandarin and Cantonese but no English.
Investigators said they were concerned for her well-being.
York Regional Police updated the situation shortly after 6:30 p.m., thanking the public and media for their assistance.
