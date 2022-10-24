Police conclude investigation in Orillia neighbourhood

Provincial police urged residents in an Orillia neighbourhood to remain indoors Monday afternoon during an active investigation that has since concluded.

Residents reported a heavy police presence in the north end of West Street, with several armed officers in the area.

Orillia OPP isn't providing many details at this time surrounding the circumstances of the investigation.

"We thank everyone for their patience and understanding during these investigations," police tweeted.

The OPP says it will provide more information on Tuesday.