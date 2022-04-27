Police conducting SWAT training in North Central Regina Wednesday

The Regina Police Service (RPS) SWAT team is scheduled to take part in training exercises in the North Central neighbourhood on Wednesday.

RPS said it is part of regularly scheduled training for the emergency service team.

The training exercises are scheduled to run from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Police said residents can expect to see SWAT team members around the community throughout the day.

“The public is not involved in the training nor will the public be at risk from the training,” RPS said in a news release. “Training activities will be limited to specific locations, not the whole neighbourhood.”

Police said there will be signage advising of the training at each location.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500.