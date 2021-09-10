Police confirm 7-year-old child killed in Sooke crash, 4 others in hospital

Mounties have confirmed that a seven-year-old child died in a car crash Tuesday near Sooke, B.C., and say investigators will require significant time to determine what caused the collision that also injured four others.

Police were called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash in the 5800-block of Sooke Road at approximately 2 a.m.

Officers found a black Chevrolet Cavalier had collided with a tree, seriously injuring all five occupants.

Investigators said Friday the car was travelling westbound on Sooke Road when it struck a concrete curb near a bus stop and then hit the tree.

In a release Friday, the Sooke RCMP said the crash investigation “is expected to be a lengthy one, and a final determination on cause is anticipated to take some time.”

The crash closed Sooke Road for several hours Tuesday morning while police investigated.

The BC Coroners Service is also conducting its own investigation into the child's death.

Mounties are looking to speak to witnesses and review any dash cam video that may have captured the vehicle in the area between 1:30 and 2:15 a.m.

The area they're interested in is between Woodlands Road in Sooke and Veterans Memorial Parkway in Langford, police said in an earlier statement.

Anyone with information or video is asked to call Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5241.