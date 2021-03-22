The Calgary Police Service confirms the search for Colton Hammonds has ended with the discovery of a body in the Bow River in the city's southeast earlier this month.

Hammonds was 22 when he was reported missing in October 2020 after leaving his home in the Beltline.

On March 14, members of the Calgary Fire Department aquatic rescue team retrieved a body from near the Harvie Passage in southeast Calgary .

On Monday, police officials confirmed the remains were those of Hammonds. His death is not considered to be criminal in nature.