Police confirm elderly man in wheelchair dies following crash

Windsor police confirm a pedestrian has died of his injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Tecumseh Road East.

Police closed Tecumseh Road East between Buckingham Drive and Rivard Avenue for several hours due to the crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

Police say an elderly man was struck while crossing the street. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Accident reconstruction officers were on scene, the collision is under investigation.

Charges are pending.

Police have since reopened the road to traffic.

