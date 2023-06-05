Police confirm fatal motorcycle crash in Halton Hills, Ont.

Police have confirmed the death of a motorcyclist following a crash in Halton Hills, Ont. last week.

It happened Friday at approximately 2:50 p.m. in the area of Nassagaweya Esquesing Townline and Number 25 Sideroad.

Officers were called to the area for a report of a collision between a motorcycle and a 4-door sedan.

“Despite lifesaving efforts, the motorcycle driver was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Halton Regional Police said in a news release issued Friday.

Meanwhile, the driver of the sedan was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the cash is still under investigation, which is being led by the force’s collision reconstruction unit, according to police.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision, who has not already spoken to investigators, to contact them at 905-825-4747 ext. 5065 or Crime Stoppers.