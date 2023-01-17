Police confirm human remains belong to missing Kirkland Lake woman

Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Tuesday that human remains found Oct. 29, 2022, belong to Ashley Lafrance.

Three people have been charged with murder in Lafrance’s disappearance. The 29-year-old woman had been missing since September.

Her remains were found in Holmes Township in October, after she was reported missing Sept. 9.

On Oct. 29, police charged three people, ages 40, 43 and 57, with Lafrance’s murder. All of the suspects are from Kirkland Lake.