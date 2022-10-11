Police confirm prominent Calgary gangster killed in Langdon shooting

RCMP say the victim of Friday afternoon's carefully executed attack in a hamlet just outside Calgary was well-known gangster Trong Minh Nguyen.

The 39-year-old was identified as a leader of the FOB (Fresh Off the Boat) gang that feuded with the FOB Killers in a violent turf war that claimed at least 25 lives in the Calgary area over the years dating back to the early 2000's.

Some of the victims were killed in cases of mistaken identity or being caught in the crossfire. The most notorious instance was the 2009 New Year's Day Bolsa Restaurant shooting in a strip mall off Macleod Trail in the city's southeast where three people were killed. Two of the dead in that shooting had gang affiliations while the third victim was an innocent bystander.

Nguyen was released in April of this year after completing a prison sentence for conspiracy to commit murder. Police issued a public warning at the time of his release, confirming he was living in the Strathmore detachment area and suggesting people keep their distance from him.

A video of last week's fatal shooting attack in the community of Langdon is circulating online, with both police and neighbours vouching for its authenticity. In the footage, the white vehicle being driven by Nguyen pulls into the driveway of a home on Boulder Creek Way. Less than 10 seconds pass before two men approach the driver's side of the vehicle from the front and back, and begin firing shots into the driver's side window.

The recording shows a second victim, a passenger who had been in the front seat next to Nguyen, exit the car and make their way toward the door of the home's attached garage.

One of the suspects is seen carrying an assault style rifle with an illegal high capacity magazine and fires more than five rounds. As the gunmen turn to leave, the one armed with the rifle is seen reaching under the rear of the victim's vehicle and removing an item that appears to be a tracking device fastened underneath.

The other gunman keeps his pistol pointed at the front of the home before both men enter a black pickup truck that arrives on scene. RCMP confirm the truck was later located engulfed in flames.

RCMP say a 39-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in the shooting and was airlifted to a Calgary hospital in life-threatening condition.

Neighbours in the quiet family neighbourhood say, if not for a school holiday on Friday, the sidewalk would have likely had kids coming and going.

None of the neighbours CTV News spoke with recognized Nguyen from a photo, but said the family ran a nail business out of the home.

In 2018, a judge noted that Nguyen had made an effort to distance himself from his gang past.

No arrests have been made in connection with Nguyen's death.

The Major Crimes Unit is asking the public for any other video or surveillance footage of the suspect vehicle, described as a 2019 black Dodge Ram. Officers say it may have been seen in Langdon, Strathmore or Chestermere between Sept. 30 and Oct. 7.