Police confirm Sudbury, Ont., teen shot and killed his family, then himself

Greater Sudbury Police Service released more details Monday on the three deaths that took place Oct. 30 on Caruso Street in Coniston.

Brian Desormeaux, 46, was found dead in his Coniston home along with his wife Janet, 43, and 17-year-old son Ashton.

"The youth took the lives of his parents and then took his own life," Sudbury police said.

"All three individuals sustained fatal gunshot wounds. Out of respect for the family, no further details will be released."

Police said they were releasing the information "to ensure accurate information related to this investigation is shared with our community."

"Through the investigation and working in collaboration with the Coroner’s Office, there is no evidence that the youth had been diagnosed with or was being treated for a mental health-related illness," police said.

"This is an extremely tragic situation that has deeply impacted families, friends and the community. Our deepest condolences go out to everyone who has been affected by this incident and we ask that you respect the privacy of the family’s loved ones during this very emotional time."

Anyone who is struggling with their mental health because of the tragedy can access help through this link.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, here are some resources that are available:

Canada Suicide Prevention Helpline (1-833-456-4566)

Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (1 800 463-2338)

Crisis Services Canada (1-833-456-4566 or text 45645)

Hope for Wellness Helpline (English, French, Cree, Ojibway and Inuktitut): 1-855-242-3310

Embrace Life Council hotline: 1-800-265-3333

Trans Lifeline: 1-877-330-6366

Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868)

If you need immediate assistance call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.