Police, conservation officers keep an eye on bears spotted in Stittsville

Ottawa police and conservation officers are keeping an eye on bears spotted in the Stittsville area.

Police say there have been several bear sightings in the Flewellyn Road and Stittsville Main Street area on Sunday.

France Charbonneau tells CTV News Ottawa she had two bears in the backyard of her Stittsville home, approximately one hour apart.

The one bear ate from the family's bird feeder before leaving.

Police are asking people to remove sources of food, such as bird feeders, from their backyards to avoid attracting bears.

On Thursday, police and National Capital Commission conservation officers managed to coax a small bear into a cage in Kanata.

Police received a call about a bear sighting in the 500 block of Woodchase Street, near Breckenridge Crescent, at approximately 9 a.m. Thursday.

Video sent to CTV News Ottawa showed officials set up a cage at the end of a fenced pathway, with officers spraying the bear with water to coax it down the pathway and into the cage.

The NCC tells CTV News Ottawa officers were able to "quickly and successfully" trap the bear.

"The COs were able to persuade the bear directly into the cage, meaning that no tranquillization was necessary," an NCC spokesperson said.

The bear was relocated to an area outside the national capital region.

Last month, a black bear spotted in the west end was tranquillized by NCC officers and relocated.

Doorbell camera video sent to CTV Ottawa showed the bear wandering around Briargreen before it was captured.

In April, Ottawa police shot and killed a bear in Kanata that had been wandering into backyards and eating birdseed from feeders.

