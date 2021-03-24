Police are still searching for a suspect following a shooting in Kitchener neighbourhood early Tuesday morning.

Shots were fired on Country Hill Drive around 1 a.m. No one was injured, but several vehicles were damaged by the gunshots.

On Wednesday, police said they still investigating the incident and didn't have an update.

They said Tuesday they're searching for a man who was wearing black clothing, a face mask and glasses.

Residents were told to stay inside their homes for several hours on Tuesday morning. Officers spent Tuesday canvassing the area and gathering evidence.

No one was injured in the incident and police said they believe it was targeted.