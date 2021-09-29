iHeartRadio

Police continue searching for suspects in death of 18-year-old

Joshua Bennett is seen in this photo released by the Waterloo Regional Police Service. (WRPS handout)

Waterloo regional police say they are still searching for suspects in the death of an 18-year-old college student last week.

The victim was identified as Joshua Bennet, who attended Conestoga College. He was found dead near a trail in the area of Paulander Drive in Kitchener on Friday morning.

Police said Wednesday a post-mortem examination has determined the cause of death was multiple stab wounds.

"Investigators continue to seek the public's assistance in identifying those responsible," a news release from police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

