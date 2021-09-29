Police continue searching for suspects in death of 18-year-old

Waterloo regional police say they are still searching for suspects in the death of an 18-year-old college student last week.

The victim was identified as Joshua Bennet, who attended Conestoga College. He was found dead near a trail in the area of Paulander Drive in Kitchener on Friday morning.

Police said Wednesday a post-mortem examination has determined the cause of death was multiple stab wounds.

"Investigators continue to seek the public's assistance in identifying those responsible," a news release from police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.