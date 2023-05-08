Police continue to investigate alleged missing woman

London Police were seeking the public's assistance while combing the Westminster Ponds area for a woman who may have been dragged there by two men.

Police went to the 700-block of Southdale Road East shortly after 11:30 a.m. after a call was made by a concerned citizen saying they saw a woman in her 20s being forced into the woods.

The woman was described as white, about 20 years old, with a medium build and long brown hair wearing a black sports bra, blue jeans and possibly sandals.

The suspects were described as white men in their 20s.

Police are continuing to investigate, but say at this time the matter is concluded and here is not believed to be any concern for public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.