Police continue to investigate animal cruelty case, 'person of interest' ruled out
Windsor police say the man in a recently released surveillance photo has been identified and confirm he has been ruled out as a person of interest in an animal cruelty investigation.
Police say the person in the captured photo is someone who was trying to help find the missing dog.
On Friday, July 29, the family of 11-month-old Angel the husky contacted the humane society to report the dog had gone missing that morning.
The humane society called police around 9:30 p.m. to report they had picked up a dog who was found hiding under a tree with extensive injuries, including severe burns, in the 400 block of Caron Avenue.
Angel was taken to Walker Road Animal Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and ask for the public’s help with any surveillance or dashcam video that may be evidence in his case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
