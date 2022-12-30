Police continue to investigate disappearance of Zachery Lefave two years later
The Nova Scotia RCMP says it continues to investigate the disappearance of Zachery Lefave, who has been missing for two years.
Lefave, 21, of Hebron, N.S., was last seen walking on Highway 334 in Plymouth, N.S., on Jan.1, 2021 around 12:15 a.m.
Police say he was talking on a phone at the time.
Local Ground Search and Rescue teams conducted extensive searches in the area at the time of his disappearance, but could not find Lefave and the search was suspended.
Since then, investigators say they have followed up on numerous tips and information on Lefave’s disappearance continues to come in.
Police are now asking for information from anyone who may have picked up a man after 12 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021 near Hattie Lane and Highway 334 in Plymouth.
Lefave is described as white, five-foot-nine and 175 pounds, with brown facial hair, brown hair and blue eyes.
Police say he was last seen wearing a hat, plaid shirt and boxer shorts.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about Lefave’s disappearance to call the Southwest Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit at (902) 365-3120 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
-
Benedict XVI, first pope to retire in 600 years, dies at 95Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the shy German theologian who tried to reawaken Christianity in a secularized Europe but will forever be remembered as the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job, died Saturday. He was 95.
-
Rain, at times heavy, expected throughout much of southern Ontario SaturdayEnvironment Canada is warning of heavy rainfall and possible flooding in a number of regions throughout southern Ontario today.
-
Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the shy German theologian who tried to reawaken Christianity in a secularized Europe but will forever be remembered as the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job, died Saturday.
-
Full LRT service restored after overhead wire issue in east endAn overnight incident that damaged the overhead power lines to the O-Train is disrupting service in the east end.
-
Here are the top stories of 2022 from CTV ReginaTragedy at a Sask. First Nation, a high profile amber alert, cattle killed by lightning and a discussion on provincial autonomy. These were just some of the stories from a high profile year for news in Saskatchewan.
-
Seven feel-good stories in Ottawa in 2022CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the feel-good stories in Ottawa in 2022.
-
Will pre-pandemic crowds return this NYE? Some Vancouver businesses unsureThis Saturday will mark Vancouver’s first New Year’s Eve in years without COVID-19 restrictions – but some businesses aren’t sure whether pre-pandemic crowds will return.
-
B.C. girl who woke neighbours during apartment fire receives bravery awardWith smoke filling the hallways of their North Vancouver apartment building, the Rezaeis family – including 12-year-old Paryas – delayed their own escape so they could wake their neighbours.
-
Halifax hands out 275 parking tickets so far during World JuniorsHockey fans in Halifax left Thursday night’s game against Austria with more than just a landslide victory for Canada -- many also got hit with a parking ticket.