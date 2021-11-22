Police continue to investigate fatal collision that claimed two Windsor teens

Windsor police are investigating a fatal collision after a vehicle struck a pole on Wyandotte Street West resulting in the deaths of two teens.

Police say on Saturday around 2 a.m. officers responded to the area of Wyandotte St. W and Rankin Avenue for a report of a vehicle that struck a pole.

Officers arrived to find a black Honda Civic with significant damage and found four individuals with injuries.

Police say the driver, a 17-year-old male from Windsor was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, also a 17-year-old Windsor male was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Two other passengers, a 17-year-old and 18-year-old male both of Windsor were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic Reconstruction officers and members of the Forensic Identification Unit attended to further investigate and process the scene.

Police say investigators determined the vehicle was travelling westbound on Wyandotte before the collision. Police believe the vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed before losing control and crashing into the pole.

Investigators are asking anyone in the area who may have captured the vehicle on surveillance cameras to check their footage for possible evidence and contact police.

Specifically, police are asking anyone with cameras on Wyandotte St. from around Crawford Avenue to Rankin Ave. and any side streets nearby are asked to review footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Traffic Unit - Traffic Reconstruction at 519-945-9645 ext. 222 or 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com