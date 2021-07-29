Police continue to investigate pair of shootings in Kitchener this week

Waterloo regional police continue to investigate two shootings in the past three days in Kitchener.

The first happened Monday evening near Kinzie Avenue and Thaler Avenue.

The latest was Wednesday in the middle of the day on Ingleside Drive.

Officials said Wednesday's incident was the result of an altercation during the robbery of a vehicle. During that altercation, one man was shot and another assaulted. Both men were taken to hospital, one with serious injuries and the other with minor injuries.

Police seized a firearm and arrested a 23-year-old and 22-year-old man in relation to the incident.

As for the incident on Kinzie Avenue, police said they found evidence a gun had been fired, but whoever was involved fled before they arrived.

There were no reports of injuries in that incident.